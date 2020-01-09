Hakeeb Adelakun: Rotherham United sign winger on loan from Bristol City

Hakeeb Adelakun most recently played for Bristol City in their 2-0 win against Stoke City on 1 January 2019

Rotherham United have signed winger Hakeeb Adelakun from Championship side Bristol City on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old began his career with Scunthorpe United and made his senior debut for the Iron in December 2012.

Over the course of six seasons with the club, Adelakun made 169 appearances during his time at Glanford Park.

After moving to Bristol City in 2018, Adelakun has turned out just five times and has not played this season.

