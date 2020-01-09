Kilmarnock: Alex Dyer goes back to basics at Rugby Park

Alex Dyer oversaw three narrow defeats before being put in charge until the end of the season

New Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer says his side will "go back to what we know" after the sacking of Angelo Alessio.

Steve Clarke's successor lasted just 22 games in charge with one win in his final eight games leaving the Rugby Park side fifth in the Premiership.

Dyer, who was assistant to both managers, has been made boss until the end of the season.

"What we've learned over the last two years since I've been here and what worked," said the 54-year-old.

"I don't see why we need to change that. If it worked we'll keep doing it.

"It's about working hard, giving the players jobs and roles on the pitch that they know, not trying to get them to do something that they don't know how to do or not comfortable with doing.

"That's all it is. It's simple. It's basic. I know what's in the changing room and there's quality there. Hopefully we can add one or two more and then hit the targets that we've set ourselves."

Dyer was placed in charge before the winter break, overseeing three 1-0 defeats in the Premiership.

However, despite the failure to pick up a single point, he believes the squad are pleased with his appointment.

"I'm hoping that they're happy and I think they would tell me if they weren't," Dyer told Killie TV.

"They're an honest bunch. We work hard together. I listen to them and they listen to me. I try to be fair with everyone and give everyone a shot.

"But obviously we're at a point now that we have targets and I want to get this club back in the top six and try to stay in the top six.

"The only way we can do that is by working hard on the training pitch and in games."