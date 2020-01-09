Irish Premiership: Coleraine and Crusaders set for live BBC game on Friday

Ian Parkhill congratulates goalscorer Ben Doherty during Coleraine's 2-0 win over Crusaders on 19 October

Irish Premiership: Coleraine v Crusaders Venue: Ballycastle Road Date: Friday, 10 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website

Coleraine and Crusaders will lock horns in what promises to be an exciting Irish Premiership encounter on Friday, live on BBC Two NI from 19:30 GMT.

The Bannsiders have had the better of both previous league matches between the sides this season, winning 4-2 at Ballycastle Road in September and 2-0 at Seaview in October.

Coleraine are third in the table on 47 points, with Crusaders fifth on 46.

The sides will meet again in the League Cup final on Saturday 15 February.

Both sides return to top-flight action after progressing to the sixth round of the Irish Cup last week, Crusaders seeing off Dundela 3-0 and Coleraine beating Glenavon 2-0.

"It has been a week of recovery because we had a lot of tired bodies after that run of five games in two weeks," explained Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

"It has been a week of freshening up and getting the extra days in the legs for Friday night."

Maciulaitis goes on loan

Coleraine have revealed that striker Nedas Maciulaitis has re-joined Annagh United on loan until the end of the season, having made the switch to the Showgrounds in August.

The 20-year-old, who scored on his debut against Glenavon, has made 12 appearances in all competitions.

"We will evaluate the situation come the end of the season. The move is simply for Nedas to get some game time and we are sure he will get that at Annagh," said Kearney.

"I will be ensuring that we get updated on his development from now until the end of the season."

Fitzpatrick 'will fit our style of play'

The Bannsiders will have new signing Matthew Fitzpatrick available for the visit of Crusaders on Friday night and Kearney believes the forward can make an important contribution.

Fitzpatrick signed a pre-contract agreement with the club, which will see him spend the next 18 months at the club - until the end of the 2020-21 season.

"Matthew brings a lot of good attributes - he has done really well at Belfast Celtic, he's an athlete and he will fit into the way we play and go about our business.

"He's a really good fella too and we look forward to getting him out and seeing what he can do.

"Ideally we would like to bring in one or two other new faces but I have always said that it has to be the right player."

In Friday night's other Premiership game Larne will host east Antrim rivals Carrick Rangers at Inver Park as Tiernan Lynch's side aim to improve on their indifferent record of 12 points from 11 home league fixtures this campaign.