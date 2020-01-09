Chris Taylor: Bradford City winger extends deal until end of season

Chris Taylor has made nine appearances for Bradford since joining in November

Bradford City winger Chris Taylor has extended his deal with the club until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old joined the Bantams on a short-term deal in November after the deal was initially held up because of EFL registration rules.

He has made nine appearances for Gary Bowyer's side.

"We have been in great form recently and I cannot wait to, hopefully, keep this unbeaten run going," Taylor told the club website.