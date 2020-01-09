Greg Kiltie: Kilmarnock recall midfielder from Dunfermline loan

Greg Kiltie returns to top-flight Kilmarnock after three goals for Championship side Dunfermline

Kilmarnock have recalled Greg Kiltie to Rugby Park following a loan period at Dunfermline Athletic.

The attacking midfielder, 22, made four appearances as a substitute in the summer before agreeing a season-long switch to East End Park.

However, the Rugby Park club have cut that deal short.

"He's coming back to work hard, impress the manager, and show what he can do," head of football operations James Fowler told the club website.

Kiltie scored three goals in 16 appearances for Dunfermline in the second tier.

He made his Kilmarnock debut in May 2013 and scored twice in the 4-0 play-off final win over Falkirk in 2016, which kept his club in the Premiership.

However, his career has been stalled by injuries, while there have been other loan spells at Queen of the South and Morton.

"He's been able to get some good game time under his belt which is what we were keen to get him," added Fowler.

"I've watched him a few times at Dunfermline and so many of his performances have been positive."