Billy Clarke: Grimsby Town sign striker after Plymouth release
- From the section Grimsby
Grimsby Town have signed striker Billy Clarke until the end of the season after he was released by Plymouth.
The ex-Bradford and Crawley man, 32, made 12 appearances for the Pilgrims after joining on a short-term deal, which was due to end later this month.
Clarke is Ian Holloway's first permanent signing as Grimsby boss, with Anthony Glennon joining on loan.
"He's a good pro, good lad and we wish him all the best," said Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.
