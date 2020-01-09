Transfer rumours: Fellaini, Lemar, Piatek, Eriksen, Semedo, Diop

West Ham boss David Moyes wants to sign Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 32, for a third time and bring him to the London club from Shandong Luneng. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have joined Tottenham in the running to sign France winger Thomas Lemar, 24, on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Spurs are looking into the possibility of signing former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, 23, from Lyon after learning that Harry Kane will be out until April with injury. (Goal)

Tottenham have agreed a deal worth £28m for AC Milan and Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek, 24. (Sun)

Manchester United have accepted Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, wants to go move abroad rather than Old Trafford. (Evening Standard)

Spurs are interested in Barcelona and Portugal full-back Nelson Semedo, 26. (Mirror)

Real Madrid still want to sell Wales international forward Gareth Bale, 30, despite his agent saying a summer move is unlikely. (Telegraph)

Spanish drama in Saudi Arabia... Barca stunned by late Atletico show

Leicester are refusing to give up on signing Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral, 21, despite having two bids rejected and competition from Manchester City. (Mirror)

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed that he was interviewed by Everton for three hours for the role now held by Carlo Ancelotti. (Mail)

Arsenal are in the race to sign right-back Yan Couto, 17, from Brazilian side Coritiba. (Globoesporte - via Metro)

Barcelona will battle Arsenal for the transfer of RB Leipzig's France Under-21 defender Dayot Upamecano, 21. (Express)

West Ham have agreed a deal in principle to sign Benfica's Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 21, on an 18-month loan without an option to buy. (Mail)

Newcastle have been told they must pay more than £22.5m if they are to sign RB Leipzig and England Under-21 forward Ademola Lookman, 22. (Northern Echo)

The Magpies have also bid for 22-year-old Nigerian Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis. (Daily Star)

Wolves' Italian striker Patrick Cutrone, 22, is close to joining Fiorentina only five months after joining the Premier League club from AC Milan for £16.2m (Guardian)