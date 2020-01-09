Southend United players to meet with PFA over unpaid wages

Southend have won just one of the 24 League One games this season

Southend's players will meet with the Professional Footballers' Association on Friday to discuss the non-payment of wages in December, reports BBC Essex.

Some players did not receive wages on time owing to a shortfall in accounts.

Last month chairman Ron Martin said the League One strugglers would go bust "tomorrow" if he left the club.

Southend's most recent winding-up petition is adjourned until 22 January, with Martin saying it will be dismissed as they have paid HM Revenue & Customs.

In all they were issued with four winding-up petitions last year.

The PFA said it remained in dialogue with the club and the English Football League, while the EFL said it would seek to help any club out of any difficulty in every way possible.

Earlier this week Martin appeared on national radio to say the players had been paid, but the PFA told BBC Essex on Thursday that some players, staff and coaches were still waiting for their money.

It is also understood that some stewards are unhappy and have had issues regarding their payment.

The club have been contacted for comment.

Sol Campbell's side are 22nd in League One, 15 points from safety after winning only one of their 24 games this season.