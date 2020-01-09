Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic boss offered five-year deal by new owners

Lee Bowyer took charge of Charlton in March 2018, initially as caretaker manager

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has been offered a fresh five-year contract by new chairman Matt Southall.

The move comes after East Street Investments completed their takeover of the Championship club on 2 January.

Bowyer, 43, guided the south-east London side to promotion from League One last season.

"Lee was a fundamental part of us buying into this, and wanting to invest in the business," Southall told BBC Radio London.

Bowyer signed a new one-year deal with the Addicks last summer - just one day after the club had said they were unable to agree terms.

He first took charge at The Valley in March 2018, initially as caretaker manager following the departure of Karl Robinson.

He was handed the job permanently in September that year, before guiding the Addicks to a third-placed finish last season and then winning promotion to the second tier via the play-offs.

Bowyer confirmed an offer had been received on Thursday, and the former Charlton, Leeds and Newcastle midfielder hopes the deal can be finalised early next week.

"Unfortunately my agent is in Los Angeles," he said.

"I did hear it is five years, which is a positive thing. I am happy with that."

Bowyer's agent will attend Saturday's league game at home against West Bromwich Albion, when further talks could be held.

"I would sign today if it is the right deal," added Bowyer. "It is a positive thing that something has been sent across.

"We have a couple of days to digest that and speak again on Saturday if we need to. Saturday, who knows, it could all be agreed and then signed on Monday. That is what I would love to happen.

"The chairman is saying he wants it to happen, so the most important thing is we agree and can put it to bed."

Meanwhile, Bowyer is positive about the club's future under East Street Investments, which ended Roland Duchatelet's turbulent five-year spell as owner.

Charlton are 19th in the Championship, having won just one of their past 14 league games amid an injury crisis at the club.

"We had a meeting on Wednesday afternoon and I was there for a few hours going through how we can move the club forward," said Bowyer.

"Everything was positive. We seem to be on the same page, and for me it is exciting."