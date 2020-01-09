Steven Gerrard: SPFL teams in England could 'save' Scottish football

Celtic and Rangers in English football would be 'incredible', according to Steven Gerrard

Allowing the likes of Celtic and Rangers to compete in English football could "save" the Scottish game, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool captain believes it would be "incredible" if the Old Firm played in the Premier League and other Scottish clubs were involved too.

However, he doubts it will ever happen.

"I would love the Scottish league to filter into the English leagues, all of them, to save and help the Scottish game," he said.

Speaking to former Anfield team-mate Jamie Carragher on ‎The Greatest Game podcast, he said it would be "unbelievable".

"People from England don't realise how big Celtic and Rangers are, because they only watch Old Firm games," he added.

"Can you picture now a Premier League with those two clubs in? The atmosphere at Celtic Park and Rangers is off the scale. It's a unique experience.

"I don't think it will ever happen, just because of the amount of power of the other [Premier League] clubs."

'You can't fast-forward experience'

Gerrard admits his lack of experience was a "concern" before leaving his role as Liverpool youth coach to take charge of Rangers in May 2018.

He led the club to a runners-up Scottish Premiership finish in his debut campaign and they currently trail leaders Celtic by two points with a game in hand.

The 39-year-old has also overseen progress in Europe, with Rangers reaching the knockout rounds this term for the first time since 2011 after making the Europa League group stage last season.

"I think everyone knew - the media, everyone at Rangers and me going in - that there is going to have to be an element of learning on the job," Gerrard said.

"Even now I'm going to make mistakes, I will still make mistakes. You can't fast-forward experience, you can't short-cut it, it just comes in time.

"My concern when the Rangers offer came was 'if I stay at Liverpool maybe that might not come and maybe that is the one I need. Maybe that is made for me'."

The 39-year-old also accepted he may have to manage elsewhere before being deemed suitable for his dream role at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp recently tipped the former Liverpool captain as his natural successor at Liverpool and the pair both signed contract extensions until 2024 on the same day.

"I wouldn't take the Liverpool job just because of what Jurgen said," he added. "I am mature enough to know that I have to be ready for the Liverpool job.

"Obviously the perfect situation would be for my team, for Liverpool, but I'm not daft enough to think I'm going to get it just because I was a good player for Liverpool.

"I have to prove I can do it, first and foremost at Rangers or it might have to be Rangers to someone else to someone else."