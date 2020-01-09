Jim Goodwin: St Mirren will do 'all we can' for top-six finish

Defenders Akin Famewo, left, and Conor McCarthy, right, are two of Jim Goodwin's three January signings

St Mirren will do "all we can" to finish in the top six, says manager Jim Goodwin, but staying in the Scottish Premiership remains the priority.

The Paisley club finished 11th last season on their top-flight return after a three-year absence, securing survival in the play-off final.

Goodwin says his side - six in front of bottom club Hearts and six behind Livingston in fifth - can do more.

"I think the club's better than being an 'avoid-relegation club'," he said.

"You look at the infrastructure that we have, you look at the fanbase we've got - we bring nearly 1,000 fans when we go away from home.

"Add that to the squad we've already got, I think we have to have ambitions of forcing our way into that top half of the table.

"As far as I'm concerned there's probably only one place up for grabs in that top six. But we'll do all we can to try and get there."

Goodwin has already added three new signings for the second half of the season.

Conor McCarthy, 21, has joined from Cork City and fellow Irishman Jamie McGrath, 23, has come in from Dundalk, while Akin Famewo, 21, is on loan from Norwich City.

"We have had plenty of time since the summer to know what we are going to need," added Goodwin.

"That was a problem when I came in, a little bit late into the window and everything was reactive and this window we had plenty of time to prepare."

While McCarthy and Famewo are centre-backs, McGrath is a creative midfielder as Goodwin looks to add more goals to the team.

Only St Johnstone have scored fewer in the Premiership, but the manager says he is not actively seeking a new striker.

"Of course everybody's looking for that goalscorer who's going to give you 15-20 goals a season," he added.

"They come at a premium unfortunately and trying to find them is difficult. If one comes along and we think he's going to make a difference then we'll do all we can to try to make that happen."