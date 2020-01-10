Casey Stoney: WSL needs Liverpool to avoid relegation, says Manchester United boss

Manchester United's victory over Liverpool in September was their first WSL win of the season

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says the Women's Super League needs bottom-of-the-table Liverpool to avoid relegation.

Stoney's side, who are currently fourth in the table, travel to Prenton Park to face the Reds on Sunday (12:00 GMT).

Liverpool are yet to pick up a league win this season and have three points from their first 11 games.

"Liverpool football club is a massive name, so for the women's game, we kind of need them to stay up," said Stoney.

Former England international Stoney, whose side won 2-0 when the teams met in the league at Leigh Sports Village in September, captained Liverpool in her final two seasons as a player before retiring in 2018.

Liverpool boss Vicky Jepson was the club's development coach while Stoney was Reds skipper.

"I think it's a very difficult job for Vicky at Liverpool. She has had a difficult start but they have improved so much," added Stoney.

"You look at their results recently and they are losing by the odd goal. They got a good draw against Chelsea before Christmas.

"She [Jepson] is a good person so I'm really hoping they stay up."

And when asked if she thought Liverpool had too much quality to go down, Stoney replied: "I do. I really do."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.