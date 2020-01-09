Kilian Ludewig: Barnsley sign RB Leipzig full-back on loan

Kilian Ludewig
Kilian Ludewig has represented Germany up to under-20 level

Barnsley have signed RB Leipzig full-back Kilian Ludewig on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Germany Under-20 international is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Austrian side.

Tykes boss Gerhard Struber previously worked with the player when he was in charge of FC Liefering.

"I have coached him before and I have a lot of trust in him. He's very quick, strong and also offers nice passes," Struber told the club website.

