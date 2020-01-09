Ryan Hardie: Plymouth Argyle sign Blackpool striker on loan

Ryan Hardie netted two goals in 17 first-team games for Scottish Premiership club Rangers

League Two side Plymouth Argyle have signed Blackpool striker Ryan Hardie on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has scored once in 12 appearances for the Tangerines since joining the club from Scottish Premiership side Rangers last summer.

Hardie has not featured for League One Blackpool since 27 November.

The Scotland Under-21 international came through Rangers' youth system, and has previously spent time on loan at Raith, St Mirren and Livingston.

