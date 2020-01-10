Bobby Madley: Ex-Premier League referee would 'love' to return to officiating in England

Madley oversaw 19 Premier League games in 2017-18, his final season as a top-flight referee

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley says he would "give anything" to be able to officiate in England again.

Madley took charge of 91 top-flight matches between 2013 and 2018 until he was he was sacked for "gross misconduct on grounds of discrimination".

The 34-year-old revealed in a recent blog post he was sacked after filming a video mocking a disabled person.

"I don't know if the door is still open," Madley said. "It was my dream job. I loved doing what I did."

Speaking to Football Focus, he added: "If there was an opportunity to get back into that, nobody in their right mind would turn it down.

"I am a 34-year-old. If I was a player I would be finishing now, as a referee if I was to go back into that group now I would still be one of the youngest.

"I still have a lot of years in me to do it."

Madley used to be part of the group of 18 full-time professional referees in England and officiated the 2017 Community Shield at Wembley.

Since being sacked by refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), he has moved to Norway where he has refereed in the lower leagues.

"I wouldn't expect to go back to the Premier League," Madley said.

"I have been out for two years and so much has changed with VAR.

"But if there was an opportunity to go referee in the Championship and work back up then, yes, that has got to be something I'd love as an option."

In his blog post, Madley said he texted a video to a friend where he mocked a disabled person before his daughter's sports day.

He said he had previously joked with other parents about his non-participation in a parents' race and had been "fat shamed" in a national newspaper.

In the video, Madley mocked that he "had a chance of winning the parents' race this year".

Madley said he is "embarrassed" by his actions and said he is "not in a position to dictate" whether he can return to officiating.

"We will see. I can't expect that on the back of one blog post where I open up that suddenly that makes everything OK," he added.

"There is a trust thing there."

He also said he would "love" to be able to apologise to the person he filmed.

"It was mocking myself. I don't know who that person is. They are not aware of it, as far as I know. Would I sit down with them and apologise? I'd love the opportunity," he said.

"I would be more than happy to do that because I am embarrassed by my actions."

