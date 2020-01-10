Scottish Championship: Five questions for remainder of the season

Dundee United are way ahead of the chasing pack in the Scottish Championship

Clear daylight at the summit, a murk of uncertainty below. The Scottish Championship is a division of contrasts after the first half of the season.

Dundee United's 14-point lead is the biggest of any table-topping side in British football, while just seven points separate Alloa Athletic at the bottom and Dunfermline Athletic in fifth.

With 20 games played by most teams and 16 to go, there's so much still at stake.

Glasgow City and Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton, who fronts BBC Scotland's live TV coverage of the division, poses five questions for the months ahead.

Can anyone catch Dundee United?

In a word, no. Particularly as the chasing back have been so inconsistent. It would take a cataclysmic collapse from Robbie Neilson's side, and a remarkable winning run from a challenger, and I don't see either of those things happening.

Two of Dundee United's three losses this season came back-to-back in October. The first of those, a 1-0 reverse at Alloa, was a Friday night fixture we covered live on BBC Scotland. United were so disappointing, it was like they were just going through the motions and expected to win.

Since those two matches, though, they have clicked and been relentless, dropping just two points in 11 matches. Even when not at their best, they find a way to win - the mark of champions.

They have gambled financially on going up this season - luring last term's Championship top scorer Lawrence Shankland didn't come cheap - and it is paying off without the hint of a sweat. They are likely to strengthen further with a signing or two this month as they look towards next season. And when they do bound back up to the top flight after a four-year absence, it will be no fleeting visit. They already have a squad capable of comfortably avoiding the drop back down.

What about the promotion play-offs picture?

Don't expect much change from the current top-four make-up. Inverness Caledonian Thistle are a distant second to United but they have a 10-point cushion over fifth, so the Highlanders will be fine for a play-off spot.

I also expect Ayr and Dundee to be part of the post-season promotion battle. It may not be plain sailing, though. From speaking to Ayr's Mark Kerr, he wasn't keen on playing as much as he has done since replacing Ian McCall as manager in October. The lack of depth in their squad has forced that upon him.

Ayr are six points clear of fifth, while Dundee's margin for error is two points fewer. Dundee have the potential to push Inverness all the way for second, but I don't see the top four changing.

They are helped by the fact their closest challengers - Dunfermline, Queen of the South and Arbroath - don't look strong enough to mount a sustained challenge. Dunfermline's hopes have been scuppered this month with three loan midfielders - Hearts pair Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald plus Greg Kiltie of Kilmarnock - being recalled, and they remain too reliant on Kevin Nisbet up front.

Who is going down?

This is the toughest to call. There is just seven points between a bunch of six clubs. At the start of the season, though, I predicted Alloa would be in trouble and I'm sticking with that. I'm not convinced they have much about them.

Morton, below Partick Thistle on goal difference, occupy the relegation play-off berth and are not in a good place on or off the field. Supporters abusing staff, the club blocking trolls on social media and then inviting them to the stadium, stuff like this just adds to the club's problems.

Partick Thistle, if they recruit in January, will be absolutely fine. I can see them finishing fifth or sixth. It's surprising they haven't done better since McCall's return as manager, but he said right away after replacing Gary Caldwell that the squad imbalance was one of the worst he had seen.

Promoted Arbroath have been a revelation, while Queen of the South can avoid being dragged into a dogfight. Stephen Dobbie has failed to match his incredible scoring feats of last term, netting just six in this season's Championship, but their 4-0 drubbing of Dundee United was a notable scalp and their current form of three wins in five suggests a side looking up rather than down.

So it's between Arbroath and Morton for second bottom. But one thing is certain - the battle at the bottom will go to the wire.

Can anyone rival 'outrageous' Shankland as player of the year?

Honourable mention must go to United midfielder Calum Butcher - the division's player of the month for December - who has played all but one of his team's games and been hugely influential.

The likes of Louis Appere and Nicky Clark have also sparkled in the Tannadice title surge, while Nisbet at Dunfermline has enjoyed an excellent introduction at this level. The striker has 15 goals, 13 in his last 10 appearances, to deliver on the promise he showed at Raith Rovers. Aaron Doran is another player who has impressed, the winger's five goals helping Inverness Caley to second place.

But you can't look past Shankland - 18 games, 19 goals, outrageous form. All types of goals too and at crucial times. For example, after the defeat to Ayr - the club he left last summer - United were losing at home to Arbroath with two minutes left. By full-time it was 2-1, with Shankland's double rescuing his team.

So many of United's game have been defined by him. He's had his first two Scotland caps, and a maiden international goal, along the way and didn't look out of place on that stage. He is the standout this season.

Shankland marked his first Scotland start with a goal against San Marino

Which side has most to prove?

Dundee's underachievement after a summer of big spending is a major letdown. We were expecting a battle for supremacy between the two Dundee clubs, but the Dens Park men's challenge quickly flatlined.

You can tell James McPake is learning as he goes - he's a young manger in his first job, after all. They have some very good players but need to show a lot more if they are to make it back to the Premiership at the first attempt via the play-offs.

On the flip side, Arbroath are only four points worse off than Dundee and have been a marvellous addition. Dick Campbell said when they won promotion his team wouldn't be the whipping boys of the division and they've certainly proved it.

For a part-time team to be doing what they do is not easy. I can vouch for that as a part-time player. To have to work, go to training, play at the weekend, travel the country, there's no glitz and glamour to it. They've been a revelation and the big question now is can they sustain it?