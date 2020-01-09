Anton Walkes: Atlanta Utd sign defender from Portsmouth

Anton Walkes scored one goal in 19 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth this season

Major League Soccer side Atlanta United have signed defender Anton Walkes from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in 66 appearances after joining League One Pompey from Tottenham in 2018.

Walkes previously had a loan spell with Atlanta United in 2017.

"Anton's girlfriend is from America and they have a daughter together, so this is a really good opportunity for him to make a new start over there," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

