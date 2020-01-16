Fulham v Middlesbrough

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 18 league goals this season, the same tally as Brentford's Ollie Watkins

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham's game with Middlesbrough on Friday as the Whites look for a win that will take them third in the Championship.

The Serbia striker injured his ankle in Saturday's win at Hull and is likely to be out for two or three weeks.

Middlesbrough, beaten in the FA Cup by Tottenham on Tuesday, are still without striker Britt Assombalonga and centre-back Daniel Ayala (both ankle).

Defenders Ryan Shotton, George Friend and Anfernee Dijksteel are also out.

As well as Mitrovic, Fulham will be unable to call upon midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) and forward Aboubakar Kamara, who has an ankle injury.

The west London club have won two of their past three games and are fourth in the table, seven points behind second-placed Leeds United.

Match facts