Fulham v Middlesbrough
Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham's game with Middlesbrough on Friday as the Whites look for a win that will take them third in the Championship.
The Serbia striker injured his ankle in Saturday's win at Hull and is likely to be out for two or three weeks.
Middlesbrough, beaten in the FA Cup by Tottenham on Tuesday, are still without striker Britt Assombalonga and centre-back Daniel Ayala (both ankle).
Defenders Ryan Shotton, George Friend and Anfernee Dijksteel are also out.
As well as Mitrovic, Fulham will be unable to call upon midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) and forward Aboubakar Kamara, who has an ankle injury.
The west London club have won two of their past three games and are fourth in the table, seven points behind second-placed Leeds United.
Match facts
- Fulham are winless in their last two home league games against Middlesbrough (D1 L1) since winning 4-3 in April 2015.
- Middlesbrough have won none of their last four matches against Fulham in all competitions (D2 L2) since a 2-0 victory in the Championship back in February 2016.
- Fulham have not lost consecutive home Championship games since October 2016.
- Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has scored in each of his last two away league games - he had scored only once in his previous 10 away games this season.
- Since his debut in February 2018, Fulham's injured striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 35% of the club's goals in all competitions (41 of 116).
- Since losing 4-0 at Leeds United in November, Middlesbrough have taken more points than any other Championship side (W5 D2 L1 - 17 points).