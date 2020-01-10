Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone, Scotland tickets

Celtic and Rangers have both informed Stoke City of their intention to hold pre-contract talks with England Under-20 striker Tyrese Campbell. (Daily Record)

Barnsley duo Mamadou Thiam and Jordan Green have been targeted by Hearts as Daniel Stendel looks to make his first signings at Tynecastle. (Daily Record)

Hearts are targeting five new arrivals before the end of the month as manager Daniel Stendel strives to reinforce his squad. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he would like to add some valuable experience to his squad as he hunts for new signings during the transfer window. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone have joined the race to secure Inverness Caledonian Thistle right-back Shaun Rooney on a pre-contract agreement. (Courier)

James Tavernier has thanked Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for the "kick up the bum" he needed to get his campaign back on track after admitting he had become too complacent over his spot at Ibrox. (Scotsman)

Hatem Elhamed, the Israeli right back who impressed for Celtic in the first half of the season, has suffered a setback in his comeback from injury. (Herald)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is good enough to break into France's World Cup-winning squad, at least as far as team-mate and countryman Christopher Jullien is concerned. (Times)

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous vows he will learn from his red card challenge on Rangers' Borna Barisic. (Sun)

Manager Tommy Wright has backed St Johnstone's decision to give three-quarters of McDiarmid Park over to Old Firm fans. (Sun)

Hamilton Accies are prepared to let Darian MacKinnon move on and the experienced midfielder is wanted by Morton. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scotland fans snapped up 12,000 tickets in the first three hours after sales opened for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel in March. (Daily Express, print edition)

American midfielder Dillon Powers has agreed an 18-month deal at Dundee United, while defender Kieran Freeman, 18, is moving back to Tannadice from Southampton. (Courier, print edition)

The return of Osman Sow from his Kilmarnock loan means Dundee United won't be looking to add another attacker in the January transfer window. (Evening Telegraph)

Partick Thistle have made an approach for Inverness CT defender Jamie McCart, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Record, print edition)