Everton v Liverpool: Goodison Park to host Women's Super League Merseyside derby

Everton beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in the first WSL Merseyside derby of the season in November

Goodison Park will host the Women's Super League Merseyside derby for the first time when Everton face Liverpool on 9 February.

The ground has previously hosted a number of high-profile women's fixtures, with a long-standing world record crowd of 53,000 watching Dick, Kerr Ladies take on St Helens in 1920.

Everton also hosted a Women's FA Cup semi-final at the ground in 2015.

In November, they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first WSL game at Anfield.

The game at the home of Liverpool's men's side earlier this season drew a crowd of 23,500.

Everton boss Willie Kirk said the chance to play at Goodison was a "chance to introduce the women's team to even more Blues".

He told the club website: "Big games like Merseyside derbies are the ones you want to be involved in as a player and manager and we have the opportunity to play this historic fixture on the biggest stage."

WSL attendances this season have experienced a huge surge, with a number of games staged at the homes of some of the country's biggest men's clubs.

The WSL crowd record has twice been smashed this season, first with 31,213 watching the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium in September before the North London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal drew 38,262 in November.