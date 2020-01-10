Cenk Tosun: Crystal Palace set to take Everton striker on loan

Cenk Tosun has scored one goal this season, in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League

Everton striker Cenk Tosun is close to joining Crystal Palace on loan, with talks at an advanced stage.

Tosun, 28, wants regular first-team football and it is clear he does not figure in new manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

The Turkey forward has made minimal impact at Goodison Park since he was signed by Sam Allardyce in a £27m deal from Besiktas in January 2018.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has previously registered his interest in Tosun.

Tosun has scored once in eight appearances in all competitions for Everton this season, taking his tally to 10 in 51 games.