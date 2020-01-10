Lewie Coyle: Fleetwood sign Leeds United full-back after three loan spells

From the section

Lewie Coyle has made 122 appearances across three loan spells with Fleetwood

Fleetwood have signed Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Coyle, 24, has spent the past two and a half seasons on loan with the Cod Army across three spells.

He has made 122 appearances for the League One side.

"He's a fantastic member of our team who embodies the culture that is emerging at Fleetwood Town," boss Joey Barton told the club website.

