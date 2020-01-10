Hannah Godfrey: Tottenham Hotspur defender signs new contract to 2021

Hannah Godfrey has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur this season

Tottenham Hotspur defender Hannah Godfrey has signed a new deal to keep her with the club until 2021.

The 22-year-old joined the top-flight side in July and received her first call up for Scotland in November.

"I'm over the moon to have signed a new deal. The club has made me feel so welcome and really helped me develop in a short period of time," Godfrey said.

"The last six months have been a whirlwind. To represent the club, I couldn't be happier."

