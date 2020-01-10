Ben Gladwin: MK Dons sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder on free transfer

Ben Gladwin made 11 first-team appearances in his two and a half seasons at Blackburn

League One strugglers Milton Keynes Dons have signed Blackburn Rovers' Ben Gladwin on a free transfer.

The ex-Swindon Town and Queens Park Rangers midfielder, 27, has been training with the Dons since leaving Blackburn at the start of January.

Gladwin, who began his career with Hayes and Yeading, also spent time on loan at Bristol City.

He becomes Dons manager Russell Martin's second signing since taking charge on 3 November.

"I've been training here for a few weeks now," said Gladwin. "Originally, I initially came in to stay fit but I really enjoyed it and we started talking off the back of that.

"They are a great bunch of lads here, who have welcomed me into the dressing room. The team is looking to play football the right way and that's something that suits me. "

Dons are 20th in League One, three points clear of trouble, having been in the relegation zone when Martin took charge.

Martin's side go to St Andrew's on Saturday, to face in-form Coventry City.

