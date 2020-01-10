Toto Nsiala: Bolton Wanderers sign defender from Ipswich Town on loan

Toto Nsiala has made just nine appearances for Ipswich Town so far this season

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender Toto Nsiala from fellow League One side Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season.

Nsiala began his career at Everton but did not make a senior appearance before joining Accrington Stanley in 2012.

The 27-year-old went on to have spells with Grimsby, Hartlepool and Shrewsbury before joining Ipswich in 2018.

Making 24 appearances in his first season with the Tractor Boys, Nsiala has turned out nine times this term.

