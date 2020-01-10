Marc Bola: Blackpool re-sign left-back on loan from Middlesbrough

Marc Bola has scored one goal in eight appearances for Middlesbrough this season, most recently playing against Leeds in November

Blackpool have re-signed left-back Marc Bola from Championship side Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Boro last summer after turning down the offer of a new contract with the Tangerines.

Bola, who won the League One club's player of the year award last season, has made eight appearances for Boro.

"I'm looking to pick up from where I left off and play as many games as I can," Bola told Blackpool's website.

