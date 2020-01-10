Jay Donnelly: Former Cliftonville striker signs for Belfast Celtic

Donnelly was initially sentenced to four months in prison in January

Ex-Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly has signed for Ballymena Intermediate League side Belfast Celtic.

The 24-year-old served a three-month prison sentence last year, beginning in April, for distributing an indecent image of a child.

He was charged by the Irish FA with bringing the game into disrepute and suspended from playing football until 1 September 2019.

The Reds sacked Donnelly after he was given his prison sentence.

A Belfast Celtic spokesman confirmed the signing on Friday afternoon.

He said the club, which changed its name to Belfast Celtic from Sport & Leisure Swifts last year, is likely to make a further statement on the move on Sunday.

Donnelly took a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in June 2016.

He admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child in November 2018 and was sentenced to four months in prison in January 2019.

His original sentence was reduced by an appeal judge to three months.