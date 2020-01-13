Bruno Andrade: Salford City sign forward from Lincoln City

Bruno Andrade scored twice in 23 appearances for Lincoln City this season

Salford City have signed forward Bruno Andrade from League One side Lincoln City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Ammies have paid Lincoln an undisclosed fee for the 26-year-old.

Andrade, 26, came through as a youth at QPR and went on to join Boreham Wood, for whom he scored at Wembley in the 2018 National League promotion final.

He went on to join Lincoln in May 2018 and scored 13 goals in 73 appearances for the Imps.

Salford, playing in the English Football League for the first time this season, are 14th in League Two and 12 points off the play-off places.

