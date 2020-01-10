Irish Premiership: Owens nets winner as Crusaders beat Coleraine to go second

Owens' goal gave Crusaders a first away win over Coleraine in four years

A first-half header from Jordan Owens gave Crusaders a 1-0 win over Coleraine and moved them up to second in the Irish Premiership table.

The Crues edged the opening 45 minutes and a solid defensive performance after the break helped secure their win as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

The win takes Stephen Baxter's men to within a point of leaders Cliftonville, though the Reds have two games in hand.

Larne hammered Carrick Rangers 4-0 in the east Antrim derby at Inver Park.

It was a first victory at the Showgrounds in four years for the Crues and brought an end to the Bannsiders' 40-match unbeaten home run across two spells under manager Oran Kearney.

More to follow.