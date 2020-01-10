Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea in January - Frank Lampard

Giroud played in 27 league games for Chelsea last season although 20 appearances were as a substitute

France striker Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea in January if the deal is "right for everybody", according to Blues manager Frank Lampard.

World Cup winner Giroud, 33, has started only two league matches this season under the Blues' new manager.

Lampard said Chelsea would "not necessarily" need to sign a replacement if Giroud left.

"I think his agent has spoken to the club, but until anything's done he's a Chelsea player," said Lampard.

"With Ollie the situation is, if it's right for everybody, and first and foremost that's us as the club, then we'll look at whether he can leave."

Giroud joined the Blues from Arsenal on an 18-month deal in January 2018 but has seen his opportunities limited this season, with Lampard favouring 22-year-old Tammy Abraham in attack.

He signed a new contract last May to keep him at Chelsea the end of the current season but is believed to be keen to move in order to play more regularly and help his chances of featuring prominently for his country at Euro 2020.

"He's been a great professional here, who has continued to train professionally without many opportunities," Lampard added.

"But I still have to make a decision for the football club, and nothing is done yet."