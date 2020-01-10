Lee Tomlin signs new Cardiff City contract until summer of 2022

Former Peterborough player Lee Tomlin joined Cardiff from Bristol City in 2017

Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Tomlin, 30, has been one of the Bluebirds' best players this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 18 appearances.

It represents a significant turnaround for the former Bristol City playmaker, who was out of favour under former Cardiff manager Neil Warnock.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to get it done and dusted," said Tomlin.

"The fans stuck by me, no matter what and I'm starting to repay them.

"I think that's why I had no intention of going anywhere else, because for me they've been unbelievable.

"Every time I start a game and you go out at home it brings a smile and a shiver down my spine. I just want to do well for them as well."