Patrick Cutrone: Fiorentina sign Wolves striker on 18-month loan deal

Patrick Cutrone joins a Fiorentina side struggling in Serie A

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has agreed to join Serie A side Fiorentina on an 18-month loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent.

Italian Cutrone, 22, joined the Premier League side from AC Milan for £16m on a four-year deal at Molineux last July.

He has started just nine games for Wolves this season, scoring three goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.

Cutrone made his first-team debut for Milan in 2017 and went on to score 27 goals in 90 games for the club.

Fiorentina are winless in eight league games and sit 15th in the Italian top flight, four points above the Serie A relegation places.