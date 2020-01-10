Dundee United sign Dillon Powers from Orlando City and Kieran Freeman from Southampton

Dillon Powers has spent six years in the MLS

Dundee United have signed former Orlando City midfielder Dillon Powers as 19-year-old defender Kieran Freeman returns to Tannadice from Southampton.

Powers played 10 times last season for the side that finished second bottom in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference in 2019.

The 28-year-old has signed for the Championship club until summer 2021.

"He has fantastic experience playing alongside some great players in the MLS," said head coach Robbie Neilson.

Powers spent two seasons with Orlando after four with Colorado Rapids.

Scotland youth international Freeman had three years with Southampton without breaking into the first team, although the 19-year-old was injured for much of last season.

Meanwhile, United forward Logan Chalmers has joined Championship rivals Arbroath on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has played 16 times for United, scoring three times, but only five of those were starts and he has not featured since November.

Chalmers arrives as striker 27-year-old Greig Spence left Gayfield on a permanent transfer to Stenhousemuir along with 24-year-old defender Robert Wilson.