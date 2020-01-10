Kyle Lafferty: Sunderland sign Northern Ireland international striker on short-term deal

From the section

Kyle Lafferty left Rangers in August after one season of a second stint at Ibrox

Sunderland have completed the signing of Northern Ireland international striker Kyle Lafferty on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former Burnley, Rangers and Hearts player moves to the Stadium of Light having last featured for Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08.

"I'm looking forward to working with Kyle and pleased to work with him," Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson said.

Lafferty has been capped 73 times by his country, scoring 20 goals.

