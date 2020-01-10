Pepe Reina: Former Liverpool keeper joins Aston Villa on loan

Pepe Reina joined Italian club AC Milan in 2018

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign former Liverpool and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan for the rest of the season.

The 37-year-old will fly to England on Monday for a medical and to discuss personal terms but they are expected to be a formality.

Villa want to add to their goalkeeping options after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Heaton suffered a knee injury in the win at Burnley on New Year's Day.

Reina made 394 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2013 before moving to Bayern Munich after a loan spell with Italian club Napoli.

Heaton's understudy Jed Steer, who was first choice during the club's promotion from the Championship, is also out through injury.