Pepe Reina: Former Liverpool keeper joins Aston Villa on loan
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign former Liverpool and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from AC Milan for the rest of the season.
The 37-year-old will fly to England on Monday for a medical and to discuss personal terms but they are expected to be a formality.
Villa want to add to their goalkeeping options after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Heaton suffered a knee injury in the win at Burnley on New Year's Day.
Reina made 394 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2013 before moving to Bayern Munich after a loan spell with Italian club Napoli.
Heaton's understudy Jed Steer, who was first choice during the club's promotion from the Championship, is also out through injury.