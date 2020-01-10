Xavi: No official approach from Barcelona for Al Sadd manager

Xavi won four Champions League titles as a Barcelona player

Qatari side Al Sadd say they have not received an approach from Spanish champions Barcelona for manager Xavi.

Reports in Spanish media suggested Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal and chief executive Oscar Grau met with the Nou Camp legend to discuss a deal to replace current coach Ernesto Valverde.

Responding to Friday's rumours, Al Sadd general manager Turki Al-Ali admitted Xavi will return "home" eventually, adding: "The issue of Xavi going to Barcelona is normal and expected".

"It's his first home and he must return there in the future, but as of today, Xavi is the coach of Al Sadd," said Al-Ali in a club statement.

"Xavi and his team are focusing on tomorrow's match against Al-Rayyan (in the Qatari Cup).

"We know that a club with the size and professionalism of Barcelona will take to official channels to speak of such matters."

Xavi left Barcelona as a player after 17 years at the Catalan club in 2015, joining Al Sadd for four seasons before retiring and becoming the club's manager for the 2019-20 season.

The former Spain international midfielder, a World Cup and two-time European Championship winner, won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Barcelona.