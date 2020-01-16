Championship
Millwall15:00Reading
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Reading

Lucas Joao Reading
Reading striker Lucas Joao (right) is facing up to three months on the sidelines
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Millwall have problems in midfield, with Shaun Williams suspended and Ben Thompson (ankle) and Ryan Leonard (knee) both out.

Striker Aiden O'Brien is back in training after missing the 0-0 draw at Stoke with an ankle issue.

Reading are without forward Lucas Joao, who is facing up to three months out with a hamstring injury.

The Royals, who are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, have striker George Puscas available.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won each of their last two home league matches against Reading, last winning three in a row back in March 1995.
  • Reading have not completed a league double over Millwall since the 2005-06 season.
  • Since Gary Rowett's first league game in charge, only West Brom (1) have lost fewer Championship games than Millwall (2).
  • Reading are unbeaten in seven league games (W4 D3), last enjoying a longer run in March 2012 (10 in a row).
  • Millwall striker Matt Smith has been directly involved in eight goals in 11 appearances at the Den for the Lions in all competitions (5 goals, 3 assists).
  • Reading are looking to win consecutive away league games in London for the first time since April 2014 (a run of three).

Saturday 18th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
View full Championship table

