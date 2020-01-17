Huddersfield Town v Brentford

From the section

Emile Smith Rowe has played six times for Arsenal this season

Huddersfield could give debuts to midfielders Andy King and Emile Smith Rowe, and defender Richard Stearman, who all joined this week.

Jonathan Hogg completes a suspension, but centre-back Tommy Elphick (knee), midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) and forward Collin Quaner (hip) may figure.

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu is in contention for his debut after joining from Sparta Rotterdam.

Thomas Frank remains without injured pair Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis.

Match facts