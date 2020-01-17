Huddersfield Town v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Huddersfield could give debuts to midfielders Andy King and Emile Smith Rowe, and defender Richard Stearman, who all joined this week.
Jonathan Hogg completes a suspension, but centre-back Tommy Elphick (knee), midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) and forward Collin Quaner (hip) may figure.
Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu is in contention for his debut after joining from Sparta Rotterdam.
Thomas Frank remains without injured pair Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town have won their last three league matches against Brentford, winning by a one-goal margin in each match.
- Brentford have won just one of their last six away league matches against Huddersfield (W1 D2 L3), a 5-1 hammering on the final day of the 2015-16 season.
- Since the start of last season, only Southend United (49) have lost more games in all competitions than Huddersfield Town (45) among teams in England's top four tiers.
- Brentford are looking to win four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since October 2015.
- Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has scored in his last three league games at the John Smith's Stadium (three goals) - he had scored just three goals in his previous 29 home league appearances.
- Brentford striker Ollie Watkins has scored 18 Championship goals in 27 appearances this season - only two fewer than he managed in 86 appearances across the previous two seasons (20 goals).