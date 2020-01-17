Bristol City v Barnsley

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson spent one year in charge of Barnsley between February 2015 and February 2016

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker (groin) is set to miss out after being forced off in the defeat by Shrewsbury.

Midfielder Korey Smith (dead leg) should be back in contention.

Barnsley midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier is likely to retain his place after making his debut in the win over Huddersfield last week.

Brad Collins will be in goal for the Tykes because Sami Radlinger (illness) is unavailable and striker Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined.

