Bristol City15:00Barnsley
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Barnsley

Lee Johnson
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson spent one year in charge of Barnsley between February 2015 and February 2016
Bristol City defender Nathan Baker (groin) is set to miss out after being forced off in the defeat by Shrewsbury.

Midfielder Korey Smith (dead leg) should be back in contention.

Barnsley midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier is likely to retain his place after making his debut in the win over Huddersfield last week.

Brad Collins will be in goal for the Tykes because Sami Radlinger (illness) is unavailable and striker Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined.

  • Bristol City are unbeaten in their last eight league games against Barnsley (W3 D5) since losing 1-0 in September 2012.
  • Barnsley are winless in their last 15 away league matches against Bristol City (D4 L11) since a 2-0 win in October 1993.
  • Bristol City have lost three of their past four home league games (W1), with their 0-4 reverse against Brentford their heaviest home league defeat since February 2016 (0-4 vs Brighton).
  • Since Gerhard Struber's first league game in charge on 23 November, Barnsley's Jacob Brown has registered eight assists, more than any other Championship player.
  • Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has faced former side Barnsley five times in the Championship since leaving the club in February 2016 and is yet to lose (W2 D3), last tasting defeat against the Tykes in February 2015 as Oldham Athletic boss.
  • Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin has been directly involved in more league goals this season than in any other during his career (13 - 9 goals, 4 assists); no Championship player has scored more times since the start of December than Chaplin (six).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
