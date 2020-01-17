Bristol City v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City defender Nathan Baker (groin) is set to miss out after being forced off in the defeat by Shrewsbury.
Midfielder Korey Smith (dead leg) should be back in contention.
Barnsley midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier is likely to retain his place after making his debut in the win over Huddersfield last week.
Brad Collins will be in goal for the Tykes because Sami Radlinger (illness) is unavailable and striker Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined.
Match facts
- Bristol City are unbeaten in their last eight league games against Barnsley (W3 D5) since losing 1-0 in September 2012.
- Barnsley are winless in their last 15 away league matches against Bristol City (D4 L11) since a 2-0 win in October 1993.
- Bristol City have lost three of their past four home league games (W1), with their 0-4 reverse against Brentford their heaviest home league defeat since February 2016 (0-4 vs Brighton).
- Since Gerhard Struber's first league game in charge on 23 November, Barnsley's Jacob Brown has registered eight assists, more than any other Championship player.
- Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has faced former side Barnsley five times in the Championship since leaving the club in February 2016 and is yet to lose (W2 D3), last tasting defeat against the Tykes in February 2015 as Oldham Athletic boss.
- Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin has been directly involved in more league goals this season than in any other during his career (13 - 9 goals, 4 assists); no Championship player has scored more times since the start of December than Chaplin (six).