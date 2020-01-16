Championship
Preston15:00Charlton
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Charlton Athletic

Daniel Johnson
Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson returns to training after a six-week layoff
Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson is back in training after suffering a knee injury last month.

Recent signing Scott Sinclair could be given his home debut, but defender Andrew Hughes is "touch and go" and midfielder Tom Bayliss is also injured.

Charlton midfielder Josh Cullen is on the mend and could feature.

Long-term absentee Jonny Williams will be ready to face the Lillywhites, and Tomer Hemed and Jake Forster-Caskey are also available.

Boss Lee Bowyer can no longer call on midfielder Conor Gallagher, who was recalled by parent club Chelsea in the week and then sent out on loan to Swansea City.

Match facts

  • Preston have won their last three league games against Charlton Athletic - they have never won four in a row against the Addicks.
  • Charlton have won one of their last 19 away league matches against Preston (W1 D5 L13), a 2-0 victory in November 2007.
  • Preston have won just two of their last 12 games in all competitions (D3 L7), losing each of their last three at home.
  • Charlton Athletic have had the fewest shots (247) and faced the most shots (426) in the Championship this season.
  • Since winning three league games in a row against Blackburn, Charlton and Huddersfield, Preston have scored just six Championship goals in 11 games - four fewer than any other side in that time.
  • Only Wigan (24) and Blackburn (19) have dropped more points from winning positions than Charlton (17) in the Championship this season.

Saturday 18th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
