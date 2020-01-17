Championship
QPR12:30Leeds
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United

Nahki Wells
Nahki Wells scored a hat-trick in QPR'S 6-1 home win over Cardiff City on New Year's Day
QPR could give a debut to former Leeds player Jack Clarke after he joined on loan from Tottenham on Thursday.

Striker Jordan Hugill is pushing for a place in the starting XI with boss Mark Warburton set to make changes after the 3-1 defeat by Brentford last week.

Leeds full-back Barry Douglas is out after picking up a knock in the home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Playmaker Pablo Hernandez could come back into the team after returning from injury as a substitute in that game.

Match facts

  • QPR have won four of their past five home games against Leeds in all competitions, beating them twice during the 2018-19 season in the league and FA Cup.
  • Leeds have won four of their past five league games against QPR, with their one defeat in this run coming away from home last season.
  • QPR have scored at least five goals in their past two home games in all competitions - they last scored 5+ goals in three consecutive home matches in December 1930.
  • Leeds United have won just one of their past 18 away league games in London (W1 D5 L12), losing each of their last five in a row.
  • Bright Osayi-Samuel has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight appearances for QPR in all competitions (4 goals, 3 assists).
  • In his club management career, Marcelo Bielsa has lost three consecutive away games against an opponent only once, losing three in a row away at Santos Laguna as manager of Atlas between December 1993 and November 1994.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom271411250302053
2Leeds27157543232052
3Brentford27144944212346
4Fulham27136841301145
5Nottm Forest2612863526944
6Sheff Wed27126939261342
7Swansea2711973230242
8Millwall27101163432241
9Bristol City2711884140141
10Preston2711793733440
11Hull27116104035539
12Cardiff2791173840-238
13Blackburn27107103535037
14Reading26106103429536
15QPR27105124551-635
16Middlesbrough2781092834-634
17Derby2781092836-834
18Birmingham2795133344-1132
19Charlton2778123639-329
20Huddersfield2777133144-1328
21Stoke2774163342-925
22Barnsley2759133550-1524
23Wigan2758142441-1723
24Luton2763183358-2521
