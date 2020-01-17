Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United
QPR could give a debut to former Leeds player Jack Clarke after he joined on loan from Tottenham on Thursday.
Striker Jordan Hugill is pushing for a place in the starting XI with boss Mark Warburton set to make changes after the 3-1 defeat by Brentford last week.
Leeds full-back Barry Douglas is out after picking up a knock in the home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.
Playmaker Pablo Hernandez could come back into the team after returning from injury as a substitute in that game.
Match facts
- QPR have won four of their past five home games against Leeds in all competitions, beating them twice during the 2018-19 season in the league and FA Cup.
- Leeds have won four of their past five league games against QPR, with their one defeat in this run coming away from home last season.
- QPR have scored at least five goals in their past two home games in all competitions - they last scored 5+ goals in three consecutive home matches in December 1930.
- Leeds United have won just one of their past 18 away league games in London (W1 D5 L12), losing each of their last five in a row.
- Bright Osayi-Samuel has been directly involved in seven goals in his last eight appearances for QPR in all competitions (4 goals, 3 assists).
- In his club management career, Marcelo Bielsa has lost three consecutive away games against an opponent only once, losing three in a row away at Santos Laguna as manager of Atlas between December 1993 and November 1994.