Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United

Nahki Wells scored a hat-trick in QPR'S 6-1 home win over Cardiff City on New Year's Day

QPR could give a debut to former Leeds player Jack Clarke after he joined on loan from Tottenham on Thursday.

Striker Jordan Hugill is pushing for a place in the starting XI with boss Mark Warburton set to make changes after the 3-1 defeat by Brentford last week.

Leeds full-back Barry Douglas is out after picking up a knock in the home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Playmaker Pablo Hernandez could come back into the team after returning from injury as a substitute in that game.

Match facts