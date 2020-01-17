Swansea City v Wigan Athletic
- From the section Championship
Swansea City could give new signing Conor Gallagher his debut when they take on Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.
The Swans signed the midfielder on loan from Chelsea this week after his time with Charlton Athletic ended.
Wigan right-back Dujon Sterling is a doubt after he picked up a hamstring injury against Leicester in the FA Cup.
Meanwhile, the visitors will be without defender Charlie Mulgrew following his return to Blackburn.
Match facts
- Swansea are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Wigan (W4 D3) since losing 6-1 in a third-tier match in April 1991.
- Wigan have won none of their last seven league matches against Swansea (D3 L4) since winning 2-0 in January 2001.
- Swansea have not won consecutive home league games since winning their first three league games under Steve Cooper in August.
- Wigan are looking to win consecutive away league games in the Championship for the first time since March 2015 under Malky Mackay.
- Swansea have won six of their last seven home games in January in all competitions, drawing the other.
- Wigan have failed to score in 11 Championship matches this season - more than any other side.