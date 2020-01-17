Newport County v Swindon Town

Newport could hand debuts to new signings Ashley Baker and Jordan Green in their home game against Swindon.

Baker has signed from Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee and Green has joined on loan from Barnsley for the rest of the season.

Swindon's new signing Rarmani Edmonds-Green is poised to make his first appearance for the club.

Defender Edmonds-Green arrived on loan this week until the end of the season from Huddersfield.

Striker Eoin Doyle has been recalled by parent club Bradford and midfielder Jordan Lyden sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

Zeki Fryers (groin), Dion Conroy, Ellis Iandolo, Mathieu Baudry and Keshi Anderson are all expected to miss out again.

Dale Gorman is hoping to make his first appearance for Newport as he was an unused substitute in last week's win at Scunthorpe after his arrival on loan from Leyton Orient.

Defender Dan Leadbitter is still out and winger Robbie Willmott (calf) will be assessed.

Swindon midfielder Danny Rose comes up against his former club.