Premier League
Watford12:30Tottenham
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is looking to avoid equalling his longest losing streak in the league - three in a row, set at Chelsea from October to November 2015.

TEAM NEWS

Watford have Ignacio Pussetto available for selection following the winger's arrival from Udinese.

Christian Kabasele is back after a ban, while Will Hughes and Kiko Femenia are close to a return from injury.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is likely to recall Toby Alderweireld, who was rested for the FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough.

New signing Gedson Fernandes could play, but Ben Davies, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko remain out.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson on new signing Ignacio Pussetto: "He's fitted in very well. He's a very likeable young man. He's settled in very quickly and gives us options in wide areas.

"We've seen during recent games we've played with a lot of pace and variance in wide areas and he gives us another option there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are still going well under Nigel Pearson, while Tottenham just look a bit all over the place.

This is a tough game for Spurs. Watford boss Nigel Pearson is trying to ensure his side do not ease up after climbing out of the drop zone, because there are teams down there who are floundering.

Prediction: 1-1

Watford's Troy Deeney
Deeney has scored four goals in his past five league games - as many as in his previous 20 appearances.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Watford's only victory in their 13 Premier League matches against Tottenham was by 2-1 in this fixture last season.
  • That is their only win over Spurs in 17 attempts in all competitions dating back to 1994.
  • However, Spurs have won on only two of their past nine away league visits to Watford (D4, L3).

Watford

  • Watford's tally of 13 points from six matches since Nigel Pearson's appointment is only bettered by Liverpool and Manchester City.
  • That tally has been earned in the past five matches - it took Watford 22 games to earn their previous 13 points.
  • The Hornets are looking to win four consecutive top-flight home games in a season for the first time since December 1986.
  • Watford have opened the scoring in five league games in a row, having done so in just four of their previous 17 top-flight matches. Only Liverpool are on a longer current run.
  • Nigel Pearson could become the first English manager to win seven Premier League matches in a row at home since Harry Redknapp in 2009 with Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have won once in five Premier League games and could lose three in a row for the first time since November 2012.
  • Their total of two Premier League clean sheets this season is the joint worst record of any team, along with Norwich. Spurs and Aston Villa are the only sides yet to keep an away clean sheet in the top flight this season.
  • Spurs have conceded in 18 successive away league games, their longest such run in the top flight since April 1977.
  • Tottenham have won only one of their past seven league matches without Harry Kane. They scored just four goals from 89 shot attempts in those seven fixtures.
  • Jose Mourinho was the last manager to win away from home against a Nigel Pearson side in the Premier League, doing so in April 2015 with Chelsea at Leicester.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool21201050143661
2Man City22152562253747
3Leicester22143547212645
4Chelsea22123739291039
5Man Utd2297636251134
6Sheff Utd228862421332
7Wolves2271053128331
8Tottenham228683631530
9Crystal Palace227872024-429
10Arsenal2261062931-228
11Everton2284102532-728
12Southampton2284102739-1228
13Newcastle2275102134-1326
14Brighton2266102530-524
15Burnley2273122437-1324
16West Ham2164112533-822
17Watford2257102034-1422
18Aston Villa2263132843-1521
19Bournemouth2255122035-1520
20Norwich2235142245-2314
View full Premier League table

