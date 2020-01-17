Norwich City v Bournemouth

Dan Gosling is the only Bournemouth player to have scored in any of their past eight league games

TEAM NEWS

Norwich top scorer Teemu Pukki is set to return from the thigh injury which has kept him out since New Year's Day.

Grant Hanley could return after illness, new signings Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda are in contention and Ben Godfrey's knee injury will be assessed.

Injury-hit Bournemouth remain without Joshua King and Jack Stacey, who are sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could be fit, having missed the defeat by Watford because of a minor hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: Bournemouth were seventh in the Premier League after Joshua King struck the winner against Manchester United in November.

Nine defeats in their next 11 games has seen them drop all the way down into the relegation zone. An unfamiliar position for Bournemouth and particularly for Eddie Howe, who hasn't experienced many low points during his long tenure.

The Bournemouth hierarchy haven't given Howe a public vote of confidence because they don't feel it's necessary - but if they record another poor result against the Premier League's bottom side in Norwich, further questions will surely be asked about Howe's future at the club with which he's synonymous.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I am always reflecting - every game, every training session, that reflection is one of my biggest strengths.

"We reviewed everything we did against Watford, looked at what went wrong and have tried to work on those things."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I keep waiting for Bournemouth to turn things around, but it does not look like it is happening.

Norwich's form is not much better and they were well beaten by Manchester United last time out.

But this is a totally different game and task for them, and the Canaries players will have a totally different outlook - they need to win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v King Gary star Tom Davis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have won only two of the past 14 league meetings (D6, L6).

The teams drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture in October, one of only two clean sheets that Norwich have kept this season.

Norwich City

Norwich have won just one of their past 17 league games (D5, L11).

They have equalled their worst record after 22 matches of a league campaign, set in 1947-48. In that season, they drew their 23rd fixture.

Only one team in Premier League history has had fewer than 15 points at this stage of the season and gone on to avoid relegation. That was West Brom in 2004-05.

Norwich are winless in nine league matches - despite leading in six of those.

They have gone eight home league games without a victory (D3, L5).

Daniel Farke's side have conceded 45 league goals, six more than any other top-flight side.

Norwich are the only team yet to recover a single point from a losing position in the Premier League this season, losing all 14 games in which they've gone behind.

Bournemouth