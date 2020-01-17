Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola celebrates his 49th birthday on the day of the game

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have no new reported injury problems ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

Aymeric Laporte is back in full training but unlikely to play, while Leroy Sane is a long-term absentee.

Injury-hit Crystal Palace are without Luka Milivojevic, who is serving the second of a three-match suspension.

Loan signing Cenk Tosun could make his first start for the London side, while Christian Benteke, who has had a muscle strain, will be monitored.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowerComm: This is a fixture that evokes memories of a rare blip in Manchester City's incredible title-winning campaign of last season, when Crystal Palace were the only team to win a league game at the Etihad Stadium, including 'that' goal from Andros Townsend.

Whilst both Wolves and Manchester United have been victorious there this season, the recent signs are that Manchester City are approaching those standards again - Aston Villa are the most recent to testify the size of the challenge ahead of Roy Hodgson's team.

Palace will certainly be organised though, and arrive in the north-west having lost only one of their last nine games - but it is some task to try and halt the league's top scorers, who have 62 goals already.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace always seem to do well against Manchester City, but it is hard to see them holding out against Pep Guardiola's side at the moment.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

City have won seven of the past nine Premier League meetings.

Those seven wins have produced an aggregate score of 22-2 in City's favour.

However, Palace's 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in December 2018 was the only Premier League defeat that City suffered at home last season.

Manchester City

City could win four consecutive league games for the first time this season.

They have won nine of their past 10 matches in all competitions, scoring 32 goals.

Pep Guardiola's side are aiming for a fourth straight home league victory.

Sergio Aguero is one short of 250 goals for Manchester City in all competitions.

Riyad Mahrez is the only Premier League player to both score and assist 20 goals since the start of last season in all competitions (21 goals, 23 assists).

Kevin De Bruyne's 15 assists in all competitions this season is five more than any other Premier League player.

De Bruyne has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace for Manchester City, with two goals and six assists.

Crystal Palace