Newcastle United v Chelsea

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce says his team's injury problems are the worst he has encountered

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United's injury crisis is beginning to ease, with forward Allan Saint-Maximin returning after a month out with a hamstring injury.

Seven players are still sidelined and Andy Carroll is a doubt, but Joelinton and Fabian Schar are available.

Chelsea have no new fitness concerns, although N'Golo Kante continues to be assessed for a hamstring problem.

Marcos Alonso is in contention following a thigh injury but Christian Pulisic remains out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Perception is everything. In Steve Bruce's words, Newcastle "did okay" in losing 1-0 at Chelsea in October, which is, to many, an accurate synopsis of their season.

Just okay? Given a never-ending long list of injuries, an improvement of eight points on this time last year aids any argument it has been better than might have been expected in Bruce's first season.

Chelsea are eight points down on a year ago, but the view of their progress in Frank Lampard's first campaign as a Premier League manager has generally seemed positive.

They are up and down, however, and - though favourites to win - will be wary of a positive home reaction to that elusive Joelinton goal and Allan Saint-Maximin's return.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce on making new signings in January: "We've got one or two plates spinning and we hope that we can add to the squad by the end of the month.

"What I've said from the start is we've got one or two targets in mind; if they don't come off, then I'm not just going to jump into the window for the sake of it.

"They have to improve us if we're going to act."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea swatted Burnley aside pretty easily last time out and this is a good opportunity for them to build on that.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle United have taken just four points from their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea, losing the last three.

Chelsea can win four consecutive top-flight meetings for the first time since 1958.

Chelsea's 25 victories in this Premier League fixture is bettered only by their 29 wins against Tottenham.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won just once in six league matches (D1, L4).

They could lose three successive Premier League games at St James' Park for the first time since a run of five defeats ended in October 2018.

Newcastle have conceded 127 shots on target, more than any other Premier League side.

The Magpies are the only Premier League team yet to either score or concede a penalty.

They are also the only side in the competition yet to score a goal via a substitute.

Newcastle's average ball possession of 34% is the lowest in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce has won just one of his 22 Premier League games against Chelsea. He is is winless in 10 home games against the Blues (D2, L8).

Miguel Almiron has registered four goals in seven appearances, after failing to score in his first 26 matches.

Andy Carroll has now gone 28 Premier League appearances without scoring.

Chelsea