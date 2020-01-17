Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves is set to make his 100th league appearance for Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are likely to be without Ruben Vinagre, who suffered a hamstring injury in the midweek FA Cup defeat.

Diogo Jota and Willy Boly are nearing recoveries from respective calf and ankle injuries but this game will come too soon for both of them.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh injury worries.

The only absentee is full-back Yan Valery, who has been suffering from a virus but is expected to rejoin training at the end of the month.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Southampton are now looking up rather than down the table following their fine run of form, with the Saints currently closer to European qualification than the relegation zone.

Danny Ings has been a major reason behind their resurgence, with his superb scoring run understandably leading to clamour for an England recall.

If any team could have done without an FA Cup replay in midweek, it was Wolves, with this already their 39th game of the season, which is more than any other Premier League side has played.

It looks as though that might be starting to catch up with them after some tired performances of late, when they've looked especially jaded in attack.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on Wolves: "You have to praise this team, because they do a fantastic job. They have good quality in attack, and also defending they don't concede a lot of goals. I think they have only lost five Premier League games so far, and that shows a lot.

"All the opponents are strong, and we are feeling also strong at the moment, and this is important for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton's recent results show you the value of sticking with your manager because Ralph Hasenhuttl could easily have gone after they lost 9-0 at home to Leicester in October.

Wolves are one of the better sides in the division but even they have not been on a great run since the end of the year and, right now, you would have to make Saints favourites.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v King Gary star Tom Davis

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have won both times they have previously hosted Wolves in the Premier League.

Wolves have lost their past five top-flight visits to Southampton, a run stretching back to 1980.

Southampton

Southampton could win four league matches in a row for the first time since May 2016.

Since losing 9-0 to Leicester in October, Saints have conceded just 14 goals in 12 league games.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more points over their past 10 Premier League matches than Southampton's tally of 20.

Southampton could win their ninth Premier League fixture of the season, equalling their total for the whole of 2018-19.

Saints have earned six fewer points at home than they have in the same number of matches away this season, also scoring five fewer goals.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their 11 home league matches this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers