West Ham United v Everton
-
Premier League
TEAM NEWS
West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is facing several weeks out following a recurrence of the hip injury that previously sidelined him for three months.
New signing Darren Randolph is set to deputise but Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Arthur Masuaku are all doubts due to injury.
Everton have no new injury concerns, with Alex Iwobi nearing match fitness.
Andre Gomes has returned to training for the first time since November.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@bbcjohnmurray: It's still very early days for David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti: this is Moyes' fourth match back in charge at West Ham, and Ancelotti's sixth since he took over at Everton.
For a time last month it seemed Moyes might actually be returning to Everton, but since his reappointment by West Ham they have enjoyed a resounding 4-0 win over Bournemouth in his only home match thus far.
It has been something of a mixed bag of results for Ancelotti and at a meeting of shareholders this week he underlined the need for patience, but how they can also have big future ambitions together.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
West Ham United manager David Moyes on Sebastien Haller's lack of goals: "We do need to serve him more with crosses into the box. I've found him really easy to work with, I've enjoyed seeing his finishing, because he is a really good finisher.
"If I can give him more service, get more people around him, I think we can try and get a bit more out of him."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I think this will be tight, and West Ham will be happy to keep it that way.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham have won just three of the past 23 Premier League meetings, keeping one clean sheet (D6, L14).
- Everton have earned seven victories in the last 11 trips to West Ham, with their only defeat coming on the final day of the 2017-18 season.
- West Ham's 63 top-flight defeats in this fixture is a club record against one opponent.
West Ham United
- West Ham's loss at Sheffield United was a first since David Moyes rejoined the club, following two opening wins.
- They had won just twice in 14 matches in all competitions prior to Moyes' arrival (D2, L10).
- The Hammers are winless in 12 attempts in the Premier League when conceding at least one goal, losing 10 of those fixtures.
- They have lost only three of their 15 Premier League home matches under Moyes (W6, D6).
- Moyes has lost five of his six Premier League games against his former side Everton, winning just once.
- West Ham's shooting accuracy of 44% is the best of any Premier League team, with 98 of their 225 shots hitting the target.
Everton
- Everton have lost just once in seven league matches (W4, D2). They have won three of their four top-flight games under Carlo Ancelotti, as many as in the previous 14 combined.
- Ancelotti has failed to win any of his four Premier League meetings with David Moyes. Ancelotti has not faced any other manager more than twice in the division without winning.
- Everton could score in eight consecutive Premier League away fixtures within the same season for the first time in seven years.
- The Toffees are winless in 34 Premier League matches when conceding the opening goal (D6, L28).
- Everton's joint top scorer Richarlison, who has 10 goals, has started every match in all competitions this season, making 27 appearances in total.
- Richarlison has scored 21 league goals since his debut, seven more than any other player at the club.
- Theo Walcott has six goals and four assists versus West Ham - his joint-best return for goal involvement against any Premier League side - but he is yet to score or create a goal at the London Stadium.
- Everton have conceded a league-high five goals from free-kicks.
- Their shot conversion rate of 8% is the worst in the Premier League, along with Watford.