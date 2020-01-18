Bonnyrigg Rose v Clyde
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Bonnyrigg Rose
- 25Weir
- 6Horne
- 5Moyes
- 12Martyniuk
- 2Brett
- 19Gray
- 8Stewart
- 10Currie
- 3Brown
- 9McGachie
- 14Hunter
Substitutes
- 1Andrews
- 7Turner
- 11Gray
- 16Docherty
- 17Devlin
- 20Baur
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Lang
- 4Howie
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 8Cuddihy
- 10Lamont
- 6Grant
- 11Wylde
- 9Goodwillie
- 7Smith
Substitutes
- 12Love
- 14Wallace
- 15Johnston
- 16Lyon
- 17McMullin
- 18Rankin
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart